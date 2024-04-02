﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US revises up AD duty on CRC from South Korea

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 14:56:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has amended the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain cold rolled steel flat products from South Korea for the period between September 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022, in order to correct a ministerial error.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined new dumping margins of 1.35 percent for Hyundai Steel Company and of 2.28 percent for KG Dongbu Steel Co.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, in February this year, the DOC had determined that South Korean steel producers’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review and had calculated weighted-average dumping margins of 0.88 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, 2.70 percent for POSCO and 2.13 percent for KG Dongbu Steel.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Quotas & Duties Hyundai 

Similar articles

Japan’s steel exports up 0.4 percent in January-February

02 Apr | Steel News

Local Indian CRC prices stable but mood downbeat

01 Apr | Flats and Slab

Romanian flat steel prices stable as demand shows signs of slowing down

29 Mar | Flats and Slab

CRC and HDG prices drop further in Europe, fail to hit bottom as outlook still negative

29 Mar | Flats and Slab

Ussuri Capital to build low-carbon emissions flats plant in Romania

29 Mar | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 13, 2024

28 Mar | Flats and Slab

US sheet prices tick up modestly ahead of Easter weekend

28 Mar | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG and CRC prices edge down, trade remains in doldrums

28 Mar | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offer prices fail to recover amid futures price drop

27 Mar | Flats and Slab

CRC consumption in Mexico up 23.4 percent in January

26 Mar | Steel News