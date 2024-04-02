US revises up AD duty on CRC from South Korea

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 14:56:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has amended the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain cold rolled steel flat products from South Korea for the period between September 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022, in order to correct a ministerial error.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined new dumping margins of 1.35 percent for Hyundai Steel Company and of 2.28 percent for KG Dongbu Steel Co.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, in February this year, the DOC had determined that South Korean steel producers’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review and had calculated weighted-average dumping margins of 0.88 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, 2.70 percent for POSCO and 2.13 percent for KG Dongbu Steel.