﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on wire rod from Mexico

Monday, 01 April 2024 17:46:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod from Mexico for the period between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Mexican producers’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 0.70 percent for Deacero and zero percent for ArcelorMittal Mexico. In addition, the DOC has rescinded the review on imports of the given product for Villacero, Talleres y Aceros, and Ternium Mexico as local producers timely withdrew their request.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7213.91.3000, 7213.91.3010, 7213.91.3011, 7213.91.3015, 7213.91.3020, 7213.91.3090, 7213.91.3091, 7213.91.3092, 7213.91.3093, 7213.91.4500, 7213.91.4510, 7213.91.4590, 7213.91.6000, 7213.91.6010, 7213.91.6090, 7213.99.0030, 7213.99.0031, 7213.99.0038, 7213.99.0090, 7227.20.0000, 7227.20.0010, 7227.20.0020, 7227.20.0030, 7227.20.0080, 7227.20.0090, 7227.20.0095, 7227.90.6010, 7227.90.6020, 7227.90.6030, 7227.90.6035, 7227.90.6050, 7227.90.6051, 7227.90.6053, 7227.90.6058, 7227.90.6059, 7227.90.6080, and 7227.90.6085 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: Wire Rod Longs US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Local Chinese longs down sharply, may stabilize this week

01 Apr | Longs and Billet

Stoppages and slowdowns in southern European longs production

29 Mar | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill revises its rebar price

29 Mar | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 13, 2024

29 Mar | Longs and Billet

US domestic wire rod prices still soft

28 Mar | Longs and Billet

Wire rod consumption in Mexico increases 6.5 percent in January

28 Mar | Steel News

Import longs offers in Romania now attractive, local prices stable

28 Mar | Longs and Billet

UAE-based ESA cuts wire rod prices for April despite better demand

28 Mar | Longs and Billet

Asian wire rod market tumbles amid pessimism in China

28 Mar | Longs and Billet

Turkey seeks to raise rebar export offers, demand mostly seen locally

27 Mar | Longs and Billet