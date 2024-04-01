US issues final results of AD review on wire rod from Mexico

Monday, 01 April 2024 17:46:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod from Mexico for the period between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Mexican producers’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 0.70 percent for Deacero and zero percent for ArcelorMittal Mexico. In addition, the DOC has rescinded the review on imports of the given product for Villacero, Talleres y Aceros, and Ternium Mexico as local producers timely withdrew their request.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7213.91.3000, 7213.91.3010, 7213.91.3011, 7213.91.3015, 7213.91.3020, 7213.91.3090, 7213.91.3091, 7213.91.3092, 7213.91.3093, 7213.91.4500, 7213.91.4510, 7213.91.4590, 7213.91.6000, 7213.91.6010, 7213.91.6090, 7213.99.0030, 7213.99.0031, 7213.99.0038, 7213.99.0090, 7227.20.0000, 7227.20.0010, 7227.20.0020, 7227.20.0030, 7227.20.0080, 7227.20.0090, 7227.20.0095, 7227.90.6010, 7227.90.6020, 7227.90.6030, 7227.90.6035, 7227.90.6050, 7227.90.6051, 7227.90.6053, 7227.90.6058, 7227.90.6059, 7227.90.6080, and 7227.90.6085 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).