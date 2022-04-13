US issues final results of CVD review on rebar from Turkey

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 12:30:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of rebar from Turkey during the period from January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019.

The final subsidy rates are at 1.75 percent for Kaptan Demir Çelik and İçdaş Çelik, above de minimis, while Çolakoğlu received a subsidy rate of 0.07 percent, de minimis.

Additionally, the DOC rescinded the review on the countervailing duties on imports of the given product for 21 companies as no shipments of rebar were made into the US by these companies during the period of review.