﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues final results of CVD review on rebar from Turkey

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 12:30:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of rebar from Turkey during the period from January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019.

The final subsidy rates are at 1.75 percent for Kaptan Demir Çelik and İçdaş Çelik, above de minimis, while Çolakoğlu received a subsidy rate of 0.07 percent, de minimis.

Additionally, the DOC rescinded the review on the countervailing duties on imports of the given product for 21 companies as no shipments of rebar were made into the US by these companies during the period of review.


Tags: rebar longs USA North America quotas & duties 

Similar articles

08 Feb

US issues final results of AD review on rebar from Turkey
10 Jan

US DOC amends its AD orders for rebar from Turkey again
06 Dec

US issues preliminary CVD review results on rebar from Turkey
11 Oct

US DOC rescinds review of CVD order on rebar from Turkey
27 Sep

US issues final results of CVD review on rebar from Turkey
10 Sep

US issues final results of AD review on rebar from Mexico
06 Aug

US DOC issues preliminary review results for imported rebar from Turkey
22 Mar

US issues preliminary result of CVD review on rebar from Turkey
25 Nov

US DOC issues preliminary review results for Turkish rebar
10 Nov

US DOC rescinds review of CVD order on rebar from Turkey’s Habas