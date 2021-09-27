﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues final results of CVD review on rebar from Turkey

Monday, 27 September 2021 11:06:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of certain rebar from Turkey during the period January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2018. 

Accordingly, the DOC has determined that Turkish suppliers Kaptan Demir Çelik, Çolakoğlu Dış Ticaret A.Ş., Çolakoğlu Metalürji A.Ş. received a countervailable subsidy rate at 1.82 percent for the given period. On the other hand, İçdas Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş. received a subsidy rate at 0.32 percent, de minimis, for the same period.

Additionally, the DOC rescinded the review on the countervailing duties on imports of the given product for the remaining 21 Turkish companies as there is no shipments of rebar was made into the US during the period of review.


Tags: longs  rebar  USA  North America  quotas & duties  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27 Sep

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for October-December
14 Sep

UK Steel proposes two separate quotas for merchant bar and specialty steel bar
10 Sep

US issues final results of AD review on rebar from Mexico
08 Sep

US rebar imports down 12.9 percent in July
01 Sep

Malaysia imposes provisional AD duty on stranded steel wire from China