US issues final results of CVD review on rebar from Turkey

Monday, 27 September 2021 11:06:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of certain rebar from Turkey during the period January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2018.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined that Turkish suppliers Kaptan Demir Çelik, Çolakoğlu Dış Ticaret A.Ş., Çolakoğlu Metalürji A.Ş. received a countervailable subsidy rate at 1.82 percent for the given period. On the other hand, İçdas Çelik Enerji Tersane ve Ulaşım Sanayi A.Ş. received a subsidy rate at 0.32 percent, de minimis, for the same period.

Additionally, the DOC rescinded the review on the countervailing duties on imports of the given product for the remaining 21 Turkish companies as there is no shipments of rebar was made into the US during the period of review.