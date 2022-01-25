﻿
US issues final results of CVD review on corrosion-resistant steel from S. Korea

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 14:42:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of certain corrosion-resistant steel products from South Korea during the period January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019.

The final subsidy rates are at 10.51 percent for KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd. and other companies, above de minimis, while Hyundai Steel Company received a subsidy rate of 0.47 percent, de minimis.

Additionally, the DOC rescinded the review on the countervailing duties on imports of the given product for Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd.


