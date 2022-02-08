﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on rebar from Turkey

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 12:54:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on rebar from Turkey for the period between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Turkey’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. Additionally, the DOC found that Çolakoğlu Metalürji did not make sales of the subject product at less than normal value and that Habaş made no shipments, both during the period of review, in line with the preliminary results.

The US DOC has assigned a weighted-average dumping margin of 1.02 percent for İçdaş, Kaptan Demir, Kroman Çelik, Yücel Boru and Diler Dış Ticaret, while zero percent for Çolakoğlu Metalürji.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 1.05 percent for the given five companies.


Tags: USA  longs  rebar  quotas & duties  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Feb

US issues preliminary AD review results on PC strand from Thailand
04 Feb

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from S. Korea, Italy
25 Jan

US issues final results of CVD review on corrosion-resistant steel from S. Korea
10 Jan

US issues preliminary AD review results on circular welded pipe from UAE
10 Jan

US DOC amends its AD orders for rebar from Turkey again