US issues final results of AD review on rebar from Turkey

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 12:54:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on rebar from Turkey for the period between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Turkey’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. Additionally, the DOC found that Çolakoğlu Metalürji did not make sales of the subject product at less than normal value and that Habaş made no shipments, both during the period of review, in line with the preliminary results.

The US DOC has assigned a weighted-average dumping margin of 1.02 percent for İçdaş, Kaptan Demir, Kroman Çelik, Yücel Boru and Diler Dış Ticaret, while zero percent for Çolakoğlu Metalürji.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 1.05 percent for the given five companies.