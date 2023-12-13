US issues final AD review results on corrosion-resistant steel from S. Korea

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 13:42:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products from South Korea for the period between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korea-based POSCO, Dongkuk Coated Metal Co. and other five companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review, while Hyundai Steel Company did not make sales of the products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 0.53 percent for POSCO, Dongkuk Coated Metal Co. and other five companies, and zero percent for Hyundai Steel.

According to the preliminary results, the dumping margins were at zero percent for all companies.

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from December 12.