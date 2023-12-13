﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues final AD review results on corrosion-resistant steel from S. Korea

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 13:42:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products from South Korea for the period between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korea-based POSCO, Dongkuk Coated Metal Co. and other five companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review, while Hyundai Steel Company did not make sales of the products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 0.53 percent for POSCO, Dongkuk Coated Metal Co. and other five companies, and zero percent for Hyundai Steel.

According to the preliminary results, the dumping margins were at zero percent for all companies.

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from December 12.


Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US issues final results of AD review on corrosion-resistant steel products from Taiwan

12 Dec | Steel News

US issues final AD duty on circular welded pipe from Turkey’s Borusan

11 Dec | Steel News

US issues preliminary CVD review results on rebar from Turkey

08 Dec | Steel News

US rescinds review of AD order on PC strand from Ukraine’s PJSC Stalkanat

04 Dec | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for heavy-walled rectangular pipes from S. Korea’s Nexteel

30 Nov | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for wire rod from S. Korea’s POSCO

29 Nov | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for PC strand from Ukraine’s PJSC Stalkanat

17 Nov | Steel News

US finds circumvention of AD on circular welded pipe imports

13 Nov | Steel News

US finds circumvention of AD and CVD on light walled rectangular pipe imports

10 Nov | Steel News

US finds circumvention on welded pipe imports

09 Nov | Steel News