US issues preliminary CVD review results on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 14:06:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain cut-to-length carbon-quality steel plate from South Korea.

Accordingly, the DOC has preliminarily determined that South Korean suppliers Dongkuk Steel Mill and Hyundai Steel Company received countervailable subsidy rates at 1.93 percent and 2.21 percent respectively for the period from January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022. The DOC stated that it has rescinded the review of the countervailing duties on imports of the given product for BDP International and Sung Jin Steel Co., Ltd., for which the request was timely withdrawn.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


