US steel exports up 3.12 percent in July from June

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 392,665 mt in July this year, up by 3.12 percent month on month and down by 4.73 percent year on year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in July with 258,948 mt, up 8.0 percent month on month and down 1.5 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in July included Canada, with 118,880 mt; China, with 3,135 mt; Brazil, with 3,080 mt; Sweden, with 2,363 mt; and Israel, with 1,491 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $524.8 million in July 2024, compared to $511.8 million in June and $560.1 million in July last year.