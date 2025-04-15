US iron and steel scrap exports up 2.1 percent in February from January

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,056,210 mt in February this year, up 2.1 percent month on month and down 14.7 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in February with 306,528 mt, up 8.7 percent month to month and down 33.8 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in February included Mexico with 175,360 mt, India with 174,292 mt, and Bangladesh with 100,667 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $430.7 million in February 2025, compared to $416.3 million in January and $554.9 million in February last year.