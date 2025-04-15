 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US iron and steel scrap exports up 2.1 percent in February from January

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 04:04:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,056,210 mt in February this year, up 2.1 percent month on month and down 14.7 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in February with 306,528 mt, up 8.7 percent month to month and down 33.8 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in February included Mexico with 175,360 mt, India with 174,292 mt, and Bangladesh with 100,667 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $430.7 million in February 2025, compared to $416.3 million in January and $554.9 million in February last year.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US iron and steel scrap exports up 19.0 percent in January from December

31 Mar | Steel News

US tool steel exports up 21.6 percent in January from December

28 Mar | Steel News

US merchant bar exports up 17.1 percent in January from December

28 Mar | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 24.1 percent in January from December

27 Mar | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 3.9 percent in January from December

27 Mar | Steel News

US cut-length plate imports up 36.8 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 15.1 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 32.6 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 52.3 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 11.9 percent in January from December

25 Mar | Steel News