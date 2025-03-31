US iron and steel scrap exports up 19.0 percent in January from December

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,034,405 mt in January this year, up 19.0 percent month on month and up 4.6 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in January with 282,077 mt, up 56.8 percent month to month and up 32.6 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in January included Bangladesh with 98,807 mt, Mexico with 98,086 mt, and Peru with 89,783 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $416.4 million in January 2025, compared to $391.2 million in December and $448.3 million in January last year.