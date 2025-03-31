 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US iron and steel scrap exports up 19.0 percent in January from December

Monday, 31 March 2025 18:09:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,034,405 mt in January this year, up 19.0 percent month on month and up 4.6 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in January with 282,077 mt, up 56.8 percent month to month and up 32.6 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in January included Bangladesh with 98,807 mt, Mexico with 98,086 mt, and Peru with 89,783 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $416.4 million in January 2025, compared to $391.2 million in December and $448.3 million in January last year.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US tool steel exports up 21.6 percent in January from December

28 Mar | Steel News

US merchant bar exports up 17.1 percent in January from December

28 Mar | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 24.1 percent in January from December

27 Mar | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 3.9 percent in January from December

27 Mar | Steel News

US cut-length plate imports up 36.8 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

US drawn wire exports up 15.1 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 32.6 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 52.3 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 11.9 percent in January from December

25 Mar | Steel News

US cold finished bar exports up 24.7 percent in January from December

25 Mar | Steel News