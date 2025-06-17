US iron and steel scrap exports up 13.5 percent in April from March

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,057,121 mt in April this year, up 13.5 percent month on month and down 12.3 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in April with 288,610 mt, down 7.3 percent month to month and down 81.4 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in April included Bangladesh with 164,113 mt, India with 88,959 mt, and Taiwan with 86,330 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $462.5 million in April 2025, compared to $415.5 million in March and $523.6 million in April last year.