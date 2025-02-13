 |  Login 
US iron and steel scrap exports down 49.9 percent in December from November

Thursday, 13 February 2025 20:00:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 869,192 mt in December this year, down 49.9 percent month on month and down 31.3 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in December with 179,948 mt, down 103.7 percent month to month and down 112.9 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in December included India with 100,070 mt, Mexico with 135,527 mt, and Taiwan with 73,239 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $391.2 million in December 2024, compared to $552.3 million in November and $502.5 million in December last year.


