US iron and steel scrap exports down 11.9 percent in March from February

Thursday, 15 May 2025 05:16:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 930,931 mt in March this year, down 11.9 percent month on month and down 19.1 percent year on year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in March with 311,361 mt, up 1.5 percent month to month and up 20.5 percent year on year. Other notable destinations in March included India with 122,853 mt, Taiwan with 84,265 mt, and Mexico with 64,633 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $415.5 million in March 2025, compared to $430.7 million in February and $529.9 million in March last year.


