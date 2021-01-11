US iron and steel scrap exports decrease negligibly in November

Monday, 11 January 2021 20:27:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,485,712 mt in November 2020, a 0.4 percent decrease month-on-month and a 0.1 percent decrease year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in November with 342,855 mt, down 6.1 percent month-on-month and down 20.1 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in November include: Mexico, with 222,059 mt; Bangladesh, with 131,989 mt; India, with 128,008 mt; and Taiwan, with 118,391 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $462.5 million in November 2020, a 5.0 percent decrease compared to October but a 6.6 percent increase compared to November 2019.