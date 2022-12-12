US iron and steel scrap exports up 17.3 percent in October

Monday, 12 December 2022 00:13:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,697,531 mt in October 2022, a 17.3 percent increase month-on-month and a 15.2 percent increase year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in October with 322,028 mt, up 8.1 percent month-on-month and up 76.1 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in October include: India, with 314,061 mt; Malaysia, with 227,304 mt; Turkey, with 181,138 mt; and Taiwan, with 101,538 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $597.6 million in October 2022, compared to $529.6 million in September and $653.2 million in October 2021.