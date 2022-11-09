US iron and steel scrap exports up 3.8 percent in September

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 00:51:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,447,572 mt in September 2022, a 3.8 percent increase month-on-month and an 8.2 percent increase year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in September with 297,793 mt, up 96.8 percent month-on-month and up 5.9 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in September include: India, with 232,817 mt; Turkey, with 215,039 mt; Malaysia, with 151,403 mt; and Peru, with 103,526 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $529.6 million in September 2022, compared to $553.7 million in August and $610.8 million in September 2021.