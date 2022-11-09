﻿
US iron and steel scrap exports up 3.8 percent in September

Wednesday, 09 November 2022
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,447,572 mt in September 2022, a 3.8 percent increase month-on-month and an 8.2 percent increase year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in September with 297,793 mt, up 96.8 percent month-on-month and up 5.9 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in September include: India, with 232,817 mt; Turkey, with 215,039 mt; Malaysia, with 151,403 mt; and Peru, with 103,526 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $529.6 million in September 2022, compared to $553.7 million in August and $610.8 million in September 2021.


