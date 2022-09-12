US iron and steel scrap exports down 19.5 percent in July

Monday, 12 September 2022 21:19:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,328,841 mt in July 2022, a 19.5 percent decrease month-on-month and a 7.3 percent decrease year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in July with 301,447 mt, down 43.7 percent month-on-month but up 2.5 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in July include: Bangladesh, with 232,181 mt; Turkey, with 145,985; Taiwan, with 107,048 mt; and India, with 93,148 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $535.7 million in July 2022, compared to $664.2 million in June and $893.4 million in July 2021.