US iron and steel scrap exports up 28.2 percent in April

Monday, 13 June 2022 20:11:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,658,443 mt in April 2022, a 28.2 percent increase month-on-month and a 1.7 percent increase year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in April with 436,269 mt, up 35.7 percent month-on-month and up 77.8 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in April include: Turkey, with 433,504 mt; Taiwan, with 145,294; South Korea, with 98,080 mt; and Canada, with 82,063 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $831.4 million in April 2022, compared to $605.7 million in March and $590.8 million in April 2021.