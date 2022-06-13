﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US iron and steel scrap exports up 28.2 percent in April

Monday, 13 June 2022 20:11:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,658,443 mt in April 2022, a 28.2 percent increase month-on-month and a 1.7 percent increase year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in April with 436,269 mt, up 35.7 percent month-on-month and up 77.8 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in April include: Turkey, with 433,504 mt; Taiwan, with 145,294; South Korea, with 98,080 mt; and Canada, with 82,063 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $831.4 million in April 2022, compared to $605.7 million in March and $590.8 million in April 2021.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat USA North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Two older deals surface in Turkey’s import scrap market

13 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s ship scrap market softens on the lower end

13 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkey’s import scrap market falls sharply, Asia continues to move down

10 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s ex-Europe scrap price falls steeply by about $40/mt in new deal

10 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish domestic scrap market shows diverse trends

10 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s ship scrap market settles at $400/mt

10 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Another drop in Taiwan’s import scrap prices, weak demand for scrap

10 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Philadelphia dock delivered HMS I/II 80:20 prices

09 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

US Ohio Valley scrap prices settle at down $50/gt across the board

09 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 23

09 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials