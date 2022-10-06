US iron and steel scrap exports up 4.9 percent in August

Thursday, 06 October 2022 20:14:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,395,027 mt in August 2022, a 4.9 percent increase month-on-month but a 26.1 percent decrease year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in August with 339,300 mt, up 132.4 percent month-on-month but down 15.9 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in August include: India, with 270,040 mt; Bangladesh, with 192,561; Mexico, with 151,298 mt; and Taiwan, with 107,720 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $553.6 million in August 2022, compared to $535.7 million in July and $893.4 million in August 2021.