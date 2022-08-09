﻿
US iron and steel scrap exports up 1.1 percent in June

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 20:10:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,650,638 mt in June 2022, a 1.1 percent increase month-on-month and a 2.9 percent increase year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in June with 535,250 mt, up 64.4 percent month-on-month and up 131.2 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in June include: Singapore, with 383,702 mt; Bangladesh, with 218,362; Romania, with 92,213 mt; and Canada, with 80,823 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $664.2 million in June 2022, compared to $873.0 million in May and $673.9 million in June 2021.


