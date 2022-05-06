﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US iron and steel scrap exports down 5.1 percent in March

Friday, 06 May 2022 20:12:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,293,622 mt in March 2022, a 5.1 percent decrease month-on-month and a 19.8 percent decrease year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in March with 321,387 mt, up 48.7 percent month-on-month but down 2.9 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in March include: Turkey, with 292,423 mt; Taiwan, with 99,463; Bangladesh, with 93,246 mt; and Vietnam, with 93,015 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $605.7 million in March 2022, compared to $647.6 million in February and $622.7 million in March 2021.


Tags: scrap raw mat USA North America trading imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

08 Apr

US iron and steel scrap exports up 6.9 percent in February
11 Mar

US iron and steel scrap exports up 14.5 percent in January
11 Jan

US iron and steel scrap exports down 8.6 percent in November
08 Dec

US iron and steel scrap exports up 18.3 percent in October
10 Nov

US iron and steel scrap exports down 33.9 percent in September
08 Sep

US iron and steel scrap exports down 12.6 percent in July
09 Aug

US iron and steel scrap exports down 20.7 percent in June
12 Jul

US iron and steel scrap exports up 24.5 percent in May
09 Jun

US iron and steel scrap exports up 1.1 percent in April
06 May

US iron and steel scrap exports up 18.8 percent in March