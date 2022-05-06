US iron and steel scrap exports down 5.1 percent in March

Friday, 06 May 2022 20:12:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,293,622 mt in March 2022, a 5.1 percent decrease month-on-month and a 19.8 percent decrease year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in March with 321,387 mt, up 48.7 percent month-on-month but down 2.9 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in March include: Turkey, with 292,423 mt; Taiwan, with 99,463; Bangladesh, with 93,246 mt; and Vietnam, with 93,015 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $605.7 million in March 2022, compared to $647.6 million in February and $622.7 million in March 2021.