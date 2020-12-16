US hot rolled bar imports up 30.3 percent in October

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 21:53:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 51,163 mt in October 2020, up 30.3 percent from September but down 5.8 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $44.4 million in October 2020, compared to $32.5 million in the previous month and $50.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in October, with 24,929 mt, compared to 23,814 mt in September and 26,869 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in October include Japan with 11,002 mt; Mexico, with 5,711 mt; France, with 2,529 mt; and Germany, with 2,406 mt.