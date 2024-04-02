﻿
English
US merchant bar exports up 75.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 02 April 2024
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,856 mt in January 2024, up 46.5 percent from December and up 13.6 percent from January 2023. By value merchant bar exports totaled $7.5 million in January, compared to $4.9 million in the previous month and $7.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Canada in January with 3,465 mt, compared to 1,630 mt in December and 2,089 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,465 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in January.


