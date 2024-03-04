﻿
English
US merchant bar exports down 32.5 percent in December

Monday, 04 March 2024 21:40:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 3,998 mt in December 2023, down 32.5 percent from November and down 16.8 percent from December 2022. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $4.9 million in December, compared to $6.9 million in the previous month and $5.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in December with 2,085 mt, compared to 2,859 mt in November and 3,267 mt in December 2022. Other destinations include Canada, with 1,630 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in December.


