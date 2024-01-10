﻿
US merchant bar exports down 4.6 percent in October

Wednesday, 10 January 2024
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,989 mt in October 2023, down 4.6 percent from September but up 1.5 percent from October 2022. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $7.2 million in October, compared to $7.7 million in the previous month and $7.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Canada in October with 2,570 mt, compared to 2,216 mt in September and 1,623 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,168 mt; and Paraguay, with 1,190 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in October.


