US merchant bar exports up 28.5 percent in September

Monday, 04 December 2023 21:00:59 (GMT+3)
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 6,228 mt in September 2023, up 28.5 percent from August and up 21.2 percent from September 2022. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $7.7 million in September, compared to $6.3 million in the previous month and $6.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in September with 3,928 mt, compared to 3,137 mt in August and 2,758 mt in September 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,126 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in September.


