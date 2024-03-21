US hot rolled bar exports up 22.7 percent in January

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 28,506 mt in January 2024, up 22.7 percent from December but down 21.3 percent from January 2023. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $49.2 million in January, compared to $39.7 million in the previous month and $58.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in January with 17,080 mt, compared to 13,157 mt in December and 20,313 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 9,761 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in January.


