US cold finished bar exports up 36.7 percent in January

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 19:44:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 13,098 mt in January 2024, up 36.7 percent from December and up 21.7 percent from January 2023. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $30.4 million in January, compared to $22.0 million in the previous month and $23.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in January with 7,328 mt, compared to 4,887 mt in December and 5,792 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,838 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar exports in January.