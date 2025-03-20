 |  Login 
US hot rolled bar exports up 9.6 percent in January from December

Thursday, 20 March 2025 03:40:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 33,728 mt in January this year, up 9.6 percent from December and up 18.3 percent in January last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $51.2 million in January, compared to $47.1 million in the previous month and $49.2 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in January with 16,656 mt, compared to 18,442 mt in December and 17,080 mt in January last year. The other top destination was Canada with 15,016 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US hot rolled bar in January.


