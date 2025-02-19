 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US hot rolled bar exports up 11.2 percent in December from November

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 18:54:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 30,779 mt in December this year, up 11.2 percent from November and up 32.4 percent in December last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $47.0 million in December, compared to $46.4 million in the previous month and $39.7 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in December with 18,442 mt, compared to 16,274 mt in November and 13,157 mt in December last year. The other top destination was Canada with 10,813 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US hot rolled bar in December.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US rebar imports down 13.7 percent in December from November

19 Feb | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 11.9 percent in December from November

19 Feb | Steel News

US beam exports down 34.2 percent in December from November

19 Feb | Steel News

US CRC imports up 10.2 percent in December from November

17 Feb | Steel News

US exports of plates in coil up 33.2 percent in December from November

17 Feb | Steel News

US HRC imports up 40.3 percent in December from November

14 Feb | Steel News

US CRC exports down 39.7 percent in December from November

14 Feb | Steel News

March scrap prices in US seen sideways to higher on low inventories, tariffs could further pressure scrap supply

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

US iron and steel scrap exports down 49.9 percent in December from November

13 Feb | Steel News

US HDG imports down 15.7 percent in December from November

13 Feb | Steel News