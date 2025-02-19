US hot rolled bar exports up 11.2 percent in December from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 30,779 mt in December this year, up 11.2 percent from November and up 32.4 percent in December last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $47.0 million in December, compared to $46.4 million in the previous month and $39.7 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in December with 18,442 mt, compared to 16,274 mt in November and 13,157 mt in December last year. The other top destination was Canada with 10,813 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US hot rolled bar in December.