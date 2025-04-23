 |  Login 
US hot rolled bar exports down 7.7 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 17:36:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 31,129 mt in February this year, down 7.7 percent from January and down 1.9 percent in February last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $49.7 million in February, compared to $51.3 million in the previous month and $54.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in February with 17,235 mt, compared to 16,656 mt in January and 17,461 mt in February last year. The other top destination was Canada with 11,932 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar in February.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

