US hot rolled bar exports down 4.9 percent in May 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 24,491 mt in May this year, down 4.9 percent from April and down 17.3 percent in May last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $41.9 million in May, compared to $42.9 million in the previous month and $48.5 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in May with 17,557 mt, compared to 17,542 mt in April and 16,090 mt in May last year. The other top destination was Canada with 5,281 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar in May.