 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US hot rolled bar exports down 4.9 percent in May 2025

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 22:11:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 24,491 mt in May this year, down 4.9 percent from April and down 17.3 percent in May last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $41.9 million in May, compared to $42.9 million in the previous month and $48.5 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in May with 17,557 mt, compared to 17,542 mt in April and 16,090 mt in May last year. The other top destination was Canada with 5,281 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar in May.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US rebar imports up 34.7 percent in April 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 5.8 percent in May 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

US beam exports up 27.4 percent in May 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

US CRC imports down 15.3 percent in May 2025

22 Jul | Steel News

US exports of plates in coil up 27.8 percent in May 2025

22 Jul | Steel News

US HRC imports up 50.8 percent in May 2025

18 Jul | Steel News

US CRC exports up 11.4 percent in May 2025

18 Jul | Steel News

US HDG imports down 13.8 percent in May 2025

17 Jul | Steel News

US HRC exports up 31.6 percent in May 2025

17 Jul | Steel News

US slab imports up 70.3 percent in May 2025

16 Jul | Steel News