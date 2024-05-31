﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports down 3.5 percent in March from February

Friday, 31 May 2024 14:08:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 30,620 mt in March this year, down 3.5 percent from February and down 19.8 percent from March last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $53.5 million in March, compared to $54.9 million in the previous month and $66.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in March with 16,762 mt, compared to 17,461 mt in February and 21,140 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 10,382 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar in March.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US line pipe imports up 221.2 percent in March from February

31 May | Steel News

US tin plate imports up 18.9 percent in March from February

29 May | Steel News

US cold finished bar exports up 8.5 percent in March from February

29 May | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 9.1 percent in March from February

28 May | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 15.4 percent in March from February

28 May | Steel News

US merchant bar exports up 16.3 percent in March from February

23 May | Steel News

US OCTG imports down 14.8 percent in March from February

23 May | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.1 percent in March from February

22 May | Steel News

US slab imports down 21.9 percent in March from February

20 May | Steel News

US beam exports down 12.7 percent in March from February

20 May | Steel News