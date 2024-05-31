US hot rolled bar exports down 3.5 percent in March from February

Friday, 31 May 2024 14:08:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 30,620 mt in March this year, down 3.5 percent from February and down 19.8 percent from March last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $53.5 million in March, compared to $54.9 million in the previous month and $66.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in March with 16,762 mt, compared to 17,461 mt in February and 21,140 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 10,382 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar in March.