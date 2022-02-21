﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports down 17.4 percent in December

Monday, 21 February 2022 20:59:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 34,839 mt in December 2021, down 17.4 percent from November but up 22.3 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $49.8 million in December, compared to $58.7 million in the previous month and $32.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in December with 20,746 mt, compared to 21,645 mt in November and 15,007 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 13,253 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in December.


Tags: trading  imp/exp statistics  North America  longs  USA  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

US hot rolled bar imports down 25.2 percent in December

Most Recent Related Articles

04 Feb

US rebar imports down 50.7 percent in December

Most Recent Related Articles

31 Jan

US merchant bar exports down 15.4 percent in November

Most Recent Related Articles

25 Jan

US cold finished bar exports down 9.5 percent in November

Most Recent Related Articles

25 Jan

US beam imports up 73.5 percent in November