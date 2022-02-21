US hot rolled bar exports down 17.4 percent in December

Monday, 21 February 2022 20:59:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 34,839 mt in December 2021, down 17.4 percent from November but up 22.3 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $49.8 million in December, compared to $58.7 million in the previous month and $32.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in December with 20,746 mt, compared to 21,645 mt in November and 15,007 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 13,253 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in December.