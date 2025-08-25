US hot rolled bar exports down 1.6 percent in June 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 24,102 mt in June this year, down 1.6 percent from May and down 21.6 percent in June last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $43.2 million in May, compared to $41.9 million in the previous month and $50.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in June with 15,081 mt, compared to 17,557 mt in May and 16,844 mt in June last year. The other top destination was Canada with 7,478 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar in June.