US hot rolled bar exports down 12.1 percent in April 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 25,757 mt in April this year, down 12.1 percent from March and down 20.9 percent in April last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $42.9 million in April, compared to $50.6 million in the previous month and $56.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in April with 17,542 mt, compared to 15,672 mt in March and 18,736 mt in April last year. The other top destination was Canada with 7,076 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar in April.