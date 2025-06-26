 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US hot rolled bar exports down 12.1 percent in April 2025

Thursday, 26 June 2025 06:18:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 25,757 mt in April this year, down 12.1 percent from March and down 20.9 percent in April last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $42.9 million in April, compared to $50.6 million in the previous month and $56.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in April with 17,542 mt, compared to 15,672 mt in March and 18,736 mt in April last year. The other top destination was Canada with 7,076 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar in April.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US rebar imports down 36.1 percent in April 2025

26 Jun | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 24.9 percent in April 2025

25 Jun | Steel News

US beam exports down 33.9 percent in April 2025

25 Jun | Steel News

US CRC imports down 9.5 percent in April from March

24 Jun | Steel News

US exports of plates in coil down 12.9 percent in April from March

24 Jun | Steel News

US HRC imports down 28.6 percent in April from March

23 Jun | Steel News

US CRC exports down 13.8 percent in April from March

23 Jun | Steel News

US HDG imports down 24.9 percent in April from March

19 Jun | Steel News

US HRC exports down 31.8 percent in April from March

19 Jun | Steel News

US slab imports down 40.7 percent in April from March

19 Jun | Steel News