US hot rolled bar exports down 0.1 percent in July 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 24,077 mt in July this year, down 0.1 percent from June and down 25.3 percent in July last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $38.6 million in July, compared to $43.2 million in the previous month and $50.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in July with 15,445 mt, compared to 15,081 mt in June and 19,714 mt in July last year. The other top destination was Canada with 7,637 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar in July.