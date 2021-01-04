US HDG imports down 10.1 percent in November

Monday, 04 January 2021 21:11:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 155,687 mt in November 2020, down 10.1 percent from October but up 6.4 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $142.2 million in November 2020, compared to $156.2 million in the previous month and $136.0 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in November, with 61,273 mt, compared to 77,708 mt in October and 67,519 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported HDG in November include Mexico, with 15,074 mt; Taiwan, with 14,384 mt; South Africa, with 12,856 mt; and UAE, with 10,647 mt.