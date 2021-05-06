US HDG exports up 11.6 percent in March

Thursday, 06 May 2021 20:03:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 112,114 mt in March 2021, up 11.6 percent from February and up 19.2 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $126.4 million in March, compared to $114.3 million in the previous month and $98.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in March with 59,008 mt, compared to 51,125 mt in February and 48,054 mt in March 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 51,247 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in March.