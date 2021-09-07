US HDG exports down 13.1 percent in July

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 21:13:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 101,049 mt in July 2021, down 13.1 percent from June but up 26.8 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $119.7 million in July, compared to $137.6 million in the previous month and $88.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in July with 52,741 mt, compared to 62,570 mt in June and 33,441 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 47,526 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in July.