US exports of plates in coil up 23.0 percent in August from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 42,980 mt in August this year, up 23.0 percent month on month and up 16.4 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $46.9 million in August, compared to $34.8 million in the previous month and $39.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in August with 33,890 mt, compared to 24,566 mt in July and 21,866 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 8,481 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in August.