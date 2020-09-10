US drawn wire imports up 7.5 percent in July

Thursday, 10 September 2020 22:18:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 45,653 mt in July 2020, up 7.5 percent from June and down 14.0 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $49.7 million in July 2020, compared to $46.6 million in the previous month and $62.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in July, with 14,871 mt, compared to 14,091 mt in June and 13,725 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in July include China, with 10,245 mt; Canada, with 9,895 mt; Korea, with 1,752 mt; and Japan, with 1,581 mt.