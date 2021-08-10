US drawn wire imports up 4.7 percent in June

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 19:52:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 63,931 mt in June 2021, up 4.7 percent from May and up 47.7 percent from June 2020. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $86.6 million in June 2021, compared to $81.1 million in May and $47.7 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in June, with 16,386 mt, compared to 16,287 mt in May and 14,377 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in June include Canada, with 15,016 mt; China, with 11,015 mt; Vietnam, with 4,530 mt; and Japan, with 4,205 mt.