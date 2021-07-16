US drawn wire imports up 4.1 percent in May

Friday, 16 July 2021 20:04:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 61,081 mt in May 2021, up 4.1 percent from April and up 34.9 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $81.1 million in May 2021, compared to $74.8 million in April and $48.9 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in May, with 16,287 mt, compared to 17,152 mt in April and 15,629 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in May include Canada, with 15,662 mt; China, with 9.359 mt; Germany, with 3,640 mt; and Japan, with 3,636 mt.