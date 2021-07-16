﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US drawn wire imports up 4.1 percent in May

Friday, 16 July 2021 20:04:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 61,081 mt in May 2021, up 4.1 percent from April and up 34.9 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $81.1 million in May 2021, compared to $74.8 million in April and $48.9 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in May, with 16,287 mt, compared to 17,152 mt in April and 15,629 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in May include Canada, with 15,662 mt; China, with 9.359 mt; Germany, with 3,640 mt; and Japan, with 3,636 mt.


Tags: USA  longs  imp/exp statistics  trading  North America  wire   |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Jul

US rebar imports down 18.9 percent in May
30  Jun

US merchant bar exports up 9.3 percent in April
28  Jun

US drawn wire exports down 23.4 percent in April
24  Jun

US cold finished bar exports up 2.8 percent in April
18  Jun

US beam imports up 75.1 percent in April