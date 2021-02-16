US drawn wire imports up 1.9 percent in December

Tuesday, 16 February 2021 20:33:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 49,111 mt in December 2020, up 1.9 percent from November but down 24.2 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $56.7 million in December 2020, compared to $55.1 million in the previous month and $47.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in December, with 16,440 mt, compared to 14,875 mt in November and 11,782 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in December include Canada, with 12,507 mt; China, with 6,158 mt; Korea, with 4,067 mt; and Japan, with 2,230 mt.