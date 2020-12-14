US drawn wire imports up 17.3 percent in October

Monday, 14 December 2020 20:32:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 49,814 mt in October 2020, up 17.3 percent from September and up 15.7 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $55.1 million in October 2020, compared to $47.1 million in the previous month and $52.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in October, with 14,501 mt, compared to 14,506 mt in September and 9,899 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in October include Canada with 13,616 mt; China, with 7,480 mt; Germany, with 2,766 mt; and Korea, with 2,765 mt.