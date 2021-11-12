US drawn wire imports down 7.7 percent in September

Friday, 12 November 2021 20:02:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 55,251 mt in September 2021, down 7.7 percent from August but up 30.1 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $83.2 million in September 2021, compared to $86.7 million in August and $47.1 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in September, with 16,169 mt, compared to 18,282 mt in August and 14,506 mt in September 2020. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in September include Canada, with 14,402 mt; China, with 6,754 mt; Vietnam, with 3,384 mt; and Japan, with 3,384 mt.