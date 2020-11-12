﻿
US drawn wire imports down 7.2 percent in September

Thursday, 12 November 2020 21:19:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 42,465 mt in September 2020, down 7.2 percent from August and down 0.5 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $47.1 million in September 2020, compared to $49.0 million in the previous month and $50.5 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in September, with 14,506 mt, compared to 14,540 mt in August and 10,366 mt in September 2019. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in September include Canada, with 12,696 mt; China, with 5,381 mt; Vietnam, with 2,346 mt; and Korea, with 1,567 mt.


