US drawn wire imports down 3.3 percent in November

Monday, 18 January 2021 19:35:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 44,919 mt in November 2020, down 3.3 percent from October but up 23.5 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $55.0 million in November 2020, compared to $55.1 million in the previous month and $46.8 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in November, with 14,875 mt, compared to 14,501 mt in October and 11,171 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in November include Canada, with 13,969 mt; China, with 5,919 mt; Korea, with 3,154 mt; and Germany, with 3,018 mt.